Google’s Nest Cam with floodlight will illuminate intruders and guide you down the garden path

Most connected security cams will ping your smartphone if they pick up a prowler, but it’s still on you to inspect the perimeter by torchlight. Not with Google’s latest wired solution for smarter surveillance. Like the normal Nest Cam, the Nest Cam with floodlight (£270) can cleverly detect movement, identify what’s been seen and send timely alerts to your devices. And it can even see in the dark with HDR. But the latest model also delivers a useful dose of 2400 lumens: two LED spotlights sit either side of the lens, ready to illuminate intruders as brightly as you like. You can also program how long the lights stay on for, schedules to brighten the path as your calendar requires, as well as activity zones and sensitivity – so the cat shouldn't constantly set it shining.