The Echo Spot is the Amazon alarm clock, 2018-style

Take a big-screen Echo Show, a teeny tiny Echo Dot, and mash 'em together with the power of a CERN particle accelerator, and you'll probably end up with something like the Echo Spot. This tiddly alarm clock alternative wants to sit pride of place on your bedside table, giving you Alexa smarts for those late-night philosophical questions and mood-setting date night playlists, with a screen for video calls. Mulitple onscreen timers make it a handy sous chef in the kitchen, and 30,000 optional skills and smart home integrations (and counting!) make it a pretty clever home hub, too. It's got built-in speakers, naturally, but don't expect superior sound - that's why there's a line out on the back for hooking up to a more capable system, and Bluetooth for wireless pairing. It's been on sale in the US since December, but will finally hit the UK on the 24th of January. Pre-orders are open right now, so you can reserve one in your choice of black or white colours for £119.99.