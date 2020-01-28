Dyson’s Lightcycle Morph is a daylight-tracking lamp that only shines as brightly as you need it to

Our favourite lamp? Pixar’s Luxo, obviously. But as far as non-anthropomorphic lamps go, Dyson’s Lightcycle Morph sounds like it’ll take some beating. An evolution of last year’s Lightcycle, the Morph’s headline feature is its ability to track natural daylight and dynamically adjust its brightness and colour temperature accordingly. A multi-purpose lamp, it can rotate 360 degrees to bounce around the room, while an ambient mode emits a subtle orange glow with reduced blue light. It can focus its output on desk-based hobbies or make-up application, or create dramatic effects to highlight artworks. A combination of three warm and three cool LEDs utilise Dyson’s energy-efficient Heat Pipe Tech, which ensures your lamp will last for 60 years. Just as well, as the desk version costs £500, while a larger £650 floor variant will surely be the most expensive lamp you ever buy.