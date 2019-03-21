Dyson’s Lightcycle lamp keeps shining for 60 years

If at first you don’t succeed, make nearly 900 prototypes until you nail it. That’s how the saying goes, right? At least, it is at Dyson HQ, where the last two years have been spent developing the Lightcycle - the latest version of Dyson’s long-lasting LED lamps, which uses Heat Pipe tech to keep shining consistently for 60 years without having to change the bulbs. It has seven modes: Study, Relax, Precision, Boost, Wake-up, Sleep and Away (which allows it to function as a security light) but when hooked up to the Dyson Link app you can tinker with the temperature and brightness and create your own settings, or allow it to adjust automatically based on your age and current lighting conditions. The Lightcycle comes in two sizes: one for your desk that costs £450 and a floor-standing version for £650.