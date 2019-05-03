De’Longhi's new Bean to Cup machine promises to streamline the art of Italian brewing

Brewing that perfect cup of coffee - you know, the one that makes those morning blues melt away - isn't easy, but De'Longhi wants to help you rise to the challenge with its new Bean to Cup espresso machine, the La Specialista (£719.99). Designed to transform the traditional art of Italian coffee making into an accessible craft, the La Specialista uses four innovative technologies to streamline the process. Intuitive sensor grinding tech helps adjust your grind to boost flavour, while a smart tamping station delivers a flawless press every single time. Active temperature control also lets you oversee water temperature with pinpoint precision, and the machine's advanced latte system can be used to switch between hot milk and micro-textures foam so you can transform your espresso into gorgeous lattes, flat-white, cappuccinos and more. Keep an eye out for it when it launches in June.