Belle the A.I. doorbell spots the pizza delivery guy and does the talking for you

Chances are you’re never going to have your very own butler, but a clever clogs video doorbell is arguably the next best thing. There are plenty vying for your cash nowadays, but Netvue reckons the A.I. smarts of Belle (US$149) make it the smart ringer you need. With voice interaction and facial recognition, it can identify family members, friends, couriers and total strangers, and once the same person comes to the door twice, it’ll strike up an only slightly awkward conversation. You can even set up a visiting schedule and have it let someone in once they’ve given a password. If you’re out and about, it can ask you for the best response to give a visitor, and alert you about any suspicious motion. Belle boasts 24/7 HD streaming, a 170 degree viewing angle and night vision, as well as Alexa compatibility. Pre-order now and you could have one as early as March.