Arlo’s Ultra security camera captures intruders in glorious 4K HDR

Frustrated at the lack of terrestrial 4K content? Don’t despair, because Arlo have given us the perfect excuse to produce your very own Ultra HD Crimewatch, Winterwatch, You’ve Been Framed and Big Brother. The Ultra is a 4K HDR wire-free security camera with colour night vision, a 180-degree viewing angle and noise-cancelling microphones for indulging in all manner of voyeuristic tendencies. At £369 for a single camera and a £64 annual subscription after the first year, some of you might consider that to be more like daylight robbery, but what price do you put on watching your housemate walk face first into the French windows?