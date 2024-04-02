Swann’s new 4K security camera line-up is the clearest yet

Swann is a pretty big name in home security, with the better part of three decades under the brand’s belt. Some of its most popular products are the smart home cameras, which offer a DIY-first approach. And with this new range of 4K security cameras, keeping an eye on your gaff is clearer than ever.

Leading the charge is Swann’s AllSecure4K+ Wireless Security Kit. This isn’t just any old security setup; we’re talking four wire-free 4K cameras and a Wi-Fi NVR Power Hub. It stores a whopping 1TB of footage and has its own charging bay to keep the battery juiced up and ready. No more fretting about gaps in your security during recharge times. With True Detect AI tech sniffing out heat, motion, and the occasional fox trotting by, and Night2Day colour vision, this kit’s got your back 24/7.

But there’s more! The SwannBuddy4K Wireless Video Doorbell is here to make sure you never miss a visitor, wanted or otherwise. With 4K Ultra HD video, this doorbell lets you see everything from the delivery guy’s awkward smile to the exact brand of the shoes he’s wearing. With a battery life that lasts a solid three months, free cloud storage, and a 32GB MicroSD card, it’s a steal.

Swann’s Xtreem4K Wireless Camera brings its A-game with a 110° view angle, built-in spotlights, and a battery life that would make the Energizer Bunny envious. It’s kitted out with all the AI bells and whistles, plus a free 32GB MicroSD card for your viewing pleasure. And the Floodlight 4K Powered Wi-Fi Security Camera not only lights up your garden, but also throws in a siren and two-way chat for good measure.

Fancy upping your home security? Swann’s new range of 4K security cams are available to order directly from the brand. The AllSecure4K+ can be yours for the princely sum of £600, with extra cameras going for £110 a pop. Or, the SwannBuddy4K doorbell goes for £170, the Xtreem4K camera is also £170, and the Floodlight camera is £180.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home