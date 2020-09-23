The Arlo Essential XL Spotlight is an affordable security camera that can go full beam

If you're in the market for a security camera, you might want to check out Arlo's newly updated "Essential' series. The company has added two new wireless cameras to the affordable range in the form of the Arlo Essential XL Spotlight ($149.99) and Arlo Essential ($99.99). Both cams feature 1080p HD video recording, two-way audio, motion detection alerts, and a built-in siren that's perfect for warding off would-be ruffians or winding up your neighbours. The XL Spotlight offers a little extra bang for its buck, and includes a larger battery that can last for up to one year on a single charge alongside an integrated spotlight - which can be actived manually or via motion detection - that'll help you keep tabs on your turf when the sun goes down. A weather-resistant design will keep both cameras in good nick come rain or shine, while direct WiFi support allows the Essential series to function as standalone home security solutions without the need for a separate SmartHub or Base Station.