Amplifi’s HD Mesh sends your Wi-Fi to places other routers can’t reach

Amplifi’s antennas might look like the beacons you find on a distant planet in No Man’s Sky, but the only uncharted territory they’ll help you discover is the parts of your house where your Wi-Fi didn’t used to reach. Newly available in the UK, this HD Mesh system (£360) replaces your regular router and comes with two MeshPoint extenders that can be plugged into any electrical socket, bathing your whole home in sweet, sweet Wi-Fi, rather than just extending the range of an already weak signal. Fancy a bit of Netflix in the garden? Just plug in an extra MeshPoint.