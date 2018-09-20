News
The AmazonBasics Microwave can order you more popcorn when you’re running low
Alexa’s taking over the kitchen
Amazon made huge strides in its mission to carefully funnel Alexa into every electrical device you own today, announcing approximately 3,000 new products, one of which was the Alexa-powered AmazonBasics Microwave. That’s right, dialling in a time for your jacket potato is no longer necessary - simply ask Alexa to let you know when it’s done. The microwave ships with ‘dozens’ of voice-activated cooking presets, and there’s a built-in Ask Alexa button that you press before issuing a command. Hosting a movie night? There’s even an integrated Dash button that can re-order popcorn when you realise you’ve guzzled it all before pressing play. No word on a UK release, but Americans will be able to pick one up for $60 later this year.
Smart home