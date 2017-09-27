Amazon Buttons turn Alexa into your family game night's quizmaster

Amazon's Alexa AI assistant knows a thing or two - ask her anything and there's a good chance she'll have the right answer. Handy for homework, sure, but couldn't general knowledge be a little bit more... exciting? Amazon Echo Buttons, COME ON DOWN! These blinged-up Bluetooth buzzers hook up to any Echo speaker (including the snazzy new fabric-wrapped models that just launched) and turn a Q&A session into a game show. Each one lights up to show which team you're on, and Alexa has learned a few one-liners to throw your way when you're doing particularly well. Or not, as the case may be. You'll be able to pick up a pair of pucks for £20 when they arrive, and they'll be on sale before Christmas - so now there's no excuse for breaking out the board games on Boxing Day.