Skullcandy feels the heat with UV-reactive Doritos collab

We already knew gaming and salty snacks went hand-in-hand (just remember to keep the chip dust off your controller) – but now Skullcandy and Doritos are making it official. The affordable audio expert has teamed up with the tortilla chip titan for a limited-edition range that promises to be a real head-turner.

The SLYR multi-platform headset and Dime 2 true wireless earphones have been given a UV-reactive makeover, with a ‘zesty’ red finish inspired by Doritos’ iconic red shade – used in the US for the staple Nacho Cheese flavour, and here in the UK for the spicier Chilli Heatwave.

If the bright colours, contrasting teal cables and camouflage pattern weren’t distinctive enough, both devices take on a radioactive glow under a blacklight. That’s sure to make them stand out on any gamer’s Twitch stream, assuming their setup is suitably bathed in RGB lighting.

The hardware is otherwise unchanged from the standard SLYR and Dime 2 models. The wired SLYR headset is console-, handheld-, PC- and mobile compatible (as long as your blower has a 3.5mm headphone port, anyway), with 50mm dynamic drivers and a detachable boom mic with built-in volume controls.

The Dime 2 earbuds, meanwhile, have Tile tracking tech baked in so even scatterbrained sound lovers won’t lose them. Expect a 12 hour total runtime using the supplied case, and IPX4 sweat resistance for taking to the gym.

The limited-edition Skullcandy x Doritos drop is going on sale exclusively from the Skullcandy website. Prices are set to match the regular models, meaning the SLYR can be snapped up for £70 and the Dime 2 for £40. Tortilla fans can expect to get theirs from mid-February.