Sharp’s latest affordable 4K telly series looks rather, well, sharp

When it comes to tellies, there are so many different options to pick from. OLED, QLED, UHD – all these different acronyms to wrap your head around. Plus an eye-watering price tag. How about a more affordable option? Sharp‘s latest 4K series aims to fill that gap, offering rather decent picture quality at a lower price. And if the price is still too high, there’s a new HD series as well.

Starting with Sharp’s new FN series, the brand is offering a 4K UHD Android TV with a frameless design and sleek aluminium stand. Making sure the picture looks as good as the telly itself, is a 4K panel with high dynamic range. It supports HDR images alongside the more premium Dolby Vision. This thing gets seriously bright too, clocking up 380 nits, which Sharp reckons is 20% brighter than other offerings at this price point,

Inside, you’ll find a Harman Kardon speaker system for some solid out-of-the-box sound. The telly also supports the DTS:X codecs and DTS Virtual:X for a spatial sound experience. Connectivity wise, there are four HDMI 2.1 ports (very impressive at this price), two USB ports, and a micro SD reader for you to plug things in to your heart’s desire. It boasts Wi-Fi, as you’d expect, alongside all the streaming apps you could shake a stick at. Google Assistant is also built-in for your household commands. It comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes.

Alongside the 4K offering is a Full-HD release, dubbed the FI series. Its panel is not as high resolution, but still promises a sharp (pun totally intended) picture. There’s integrated HD cable tuner, alongside multiple connections. You’ll get three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an Ethernet port. Wi-Fi is built-in, as is Chromecast functionality, since this box runs Android TV. Again you’ll find all available streaming apps, and the Google Assistant. You can pick it up in either 32-inches or 40-inches.

If either of Sharp’s latest telly series catch your eye, you’re in luck. They’re available to order now from Sharp. The 4K FN series starts at £330 for a 43-inch gogglebox, and goes up to £530 for a 65-inch model. And the HD FI series starts at £190 for a 32-inch telly, and goes up to £240 for a 40-inch version.