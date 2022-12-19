Sharp’s latest affordable 4K telly series looks rather, well, sharp
Easy on the eyes, and your wallet
When it comes to tellies, there are so many different options to pick from. OLED, QLED, UHD – all these different acronyms to wrap your head around. Plus an eye-watering price tag. How about a more affordable option? Sharp‘s latest 4K series aims to fill that gap, offering rather decent picture quality at a lower price. And if the price is still too high, there’s a new HD series as well.
Starting with Sharp’s new FN series, the brand is offering a 4K UHD Android TV with a frameless design and sleek aluminium stand. Making sure the picture looks as good as the telly itself, is a 4K panel with high dynamic range. It supports HDR images alongside the more premium Dolby Vision. This thing gets seriously bright too, clocking up 380 nits, which Sharp reckons is 20% brighter than other offerings at this price point,
Inside, you’ll find a Harman Kardon speaker system for some solid out-of-the-box sound. The telly also supports the DTS:X codecs and DTS Virtual:X for a spatial sound experience. Connectivity wise, there are four HDMI 2.1 ports (very impressive at this price), two USB ports, and a micro SD reader for you to plug things in to your heart’s desire. It boasts Wi-Fi, as you’d expect, alongside all the streaming apps you could shake a stick at. Google Assistant is also built-in for your household commands. It comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes.
Alongside the 4K offering is a Full-HD release, dubbed the FI series. Its panel is not as high resolution, but still promises a sharp (pun totally intended) picture. There’s integrated HD cable tuner, alongside multiple connections. You’ll get three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an Ethernet port. Wi-Fi is built-in, as is Chromecast functionality, since this box runs Android TV. Again you’ll find all available streaming apps, and the Google Assistant. You can pick it up in either 32-inches or 40-inches.
If either of Sharp’s latest telly series catch your eye, you’re in luck. They’re available to order now from Sharp. The 4K FN series starts at £330 for a 43-inch gogglebox, and goes up to £530 for a 65-inch model. And the HD FI series starts at £190 for a 32-inch telly, and goes up to £240 for a 40-inch version.
- Read more: Best TVs under £500: cheap TVs to buy today