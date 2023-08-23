Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57in redefines ultrawide

So you think you’ve got a widescreen gaming monitor? Whatever’s on your desk right now, we guarantee it’s got nothing on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57in. This big screen behemoth breaks new ground by being the world’s first dual UHD display. Having been revealed earlier this year, Samsung has now officially revealed pricing and availability for well-off gamers looking to upgrade.

As wide as two 32in UHD monitors combined, with enough pixels to make any graphics card cry, this 7680 x 2160 panel demands DisplayPort 2.1 to deliver all that data – especially when you’re gaming at the maximum 240Hz refresh rate. Up to now, the tech has never appeared on any gaming monitor. There’s also the more established HDMI 2.1 for hooking up a second system or games console, and a USB hub to tame all your peripheral cables.

The entire thing is micro-LED backlit, with enough oomph to deliver 1000 nits peak brightness – or enough to meet VESA’s stringent DisplayHDR 1000 standard. Add in the 1000R curve and immersion should be nothing if not epic, whether you’re playing games or watching movies.

Samsung is promising rapid 1ms response times (grey-to-grey) and there’s AMD FreeSync Premium Pro adaptive refresh on board to cut out any frame tearing. Naturally for a gaming display there’s also RGB backlighting, courtesy of Samsung’s Core Lighting+ customisable LEDs built into the back of the unit.

It should be a productivity powerhouse as well as a gaming one, thanks to picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture options from multiple inputs at once. The Odyssey Neo G9 57in will also auto switch between active sources to save you manually swapping between inputs.

The Odyssey Neo G9 57in is now up for pre-order on the Samsung website, with UK prices set at £2200. It’s looking more like €3200 in Europe, and exact US pricing has yet to be confirmed.

British gamers getting a pre-order in early will also get a free Samsung Jetbot robot vacuum cleaner worth £399 thrown in – so you can offload your housework and spend even more time playing.