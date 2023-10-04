Samsung Galaxy S23 FE does the S23 experience for cheap(er)

The Galaxy S23 trio might be the best of Samsung distilled into a smartphone – but not everyone can afford the price premium attached to some of the best smartphones on sale. That’s where the firm’s Fan Edition handsets come in. Each successive version has packed most of the features of their bigger brothers for a fraction of the price – and now there’s a new one. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is also joined by a pair of Fan Edition tablets for the first time, and a pair of Fan Edition earbuds for good measure.

The Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE all add a splash of colour to proceedings, while also retaining some of their mainline alternative’s biggest features.

Galaxy S23 FE

The star of the show has to be the Galaxy S23 FE. This 6.4in smartphone has very similar styling to the Galaxy S23, including the same rounded corners and same trio of camera cutouts at the rear. It keeps the same IP68 dust and water resistance as its pricier cousin, while its 6.4in screen splits the difference between the 6.1in S23 and 6.6in Galaxy S23+.

You still get an AMOLED panel with Samsung’s Vision Booster brightness tech for clear use in direct sunlight. Around back you’ll find a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto good for 3x xoptical zoom.

Power comes from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was once a (particularly toasty) flagship chip; it should still be perfectly punchy in a mid-range device like this. Expect 8GB of RAM and either 128 or 256GB of storage. There’s a 4500mAh battery to keep the lights on, and it can manage 25W charging over USB-C.

The Galaxy S23 FE isn’t actually going on sale in the UK until December, but US customers can bag one from the 26th of October. Expect to pay $599/£599, for your choice of Mint, Cream or Graphite colours – or order direct from the Samsung website for exclusive Indigo and Tangerine hues.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Like the look of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 but can’t stomach the price? The Tab S9 FE gets most of the way there for considerably less cash. There are two models to choose from: the 10.9in Tab S9 FE and 12.4in Tab S9+ FE. Both are IP68 rated, just like their bigger brothers, which remains the biggest for picking one over an equivalent iPad.

The big downgrade is a swap to LCD screen tech, instead of the OLED panels found on the full-fat Galaxy Tab S9. Refresh rates also top out at 90Hz here.

Power comes from Samsung’s own Exynos 1380 CPU. The Tab S9 FE can be equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB and 256GB respectively. The Tab S9+ FE gets 8GB and 128GB as standard, but can be had with 12GB and 256GB if you open your wallet a little more.

The smaller Tab gets an 8MP rear camera and 12MP front-facing snapper. The larger Tab S9+ FE also adds an 8MP ultrawide into the mix,

Both models have a power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor, include an S Pen stylus in the box, and come in a range of jazzy pastel colours. Mint, Silver, Grey and Lavender are all on offer.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9+ FE both go on sale on the 11th of October, with prices starting at $449/$449.

Galaxy Buds FE

Essentially bringing the best bits of the Galaxy Buds 2 to an even lower price point, the Galaxy Buds FE also have comfort in mind. They land with a selection of swappable ear tips and wing tips that should help you find both a secure fit and good ear seal, for the best possible sound.

They’re packing active noise cancellation and an ambient sound mode, for keeping outside sounds out when you want, and piping them in when you need, An IPX2 rating means they can handle a bit of sweat, so could make great budget gym ‘buds.

Samsung reckons they can last up to eight and a half hours per charge (six with ANC), and the case can boost that total up to 30. That’s very competitive for such a wallet-friendly pair of in-ears. You do give up wireless charging, though.

The Galaxy Buds FE will be available on the 11th of October for $99/£99, in your choice of Graphite or White colours.

