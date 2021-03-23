OnePlus 9 brings high-end power for mid-tier money

“Never settle” is the OnePlus tagline, but maybe it should read: “don’t spend a grand on a phone, you mug” because that seems to be the real message behind the OnePlus 9. For an eye-opening £629 you get the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, a 120Hz Full HD OLED screen, stereo speakers, and a better camera than the old faithful OnePlus 8T. The Hasselblad camera brand logo is stamped across its back too. It has the same 48MP main camera as last year’s high-end OnePlus 8 Pro and a brand new 50MP ultra-wide. Plus a 2MP B&W camera that doesn’t even belong in the same sentence, so we afforded it its own. The OnePlus 9 has plastic sides rather than metal ones, so perhaps you do have to settle for some things after all, but stick a case on it and you'll 'never know'... only that doesn't sound like such a good marketing slogan now, does it.