The NUU G3 smartphone is a bit of red dead-cool redemption

When news reached Stuff that Jester Red was being tipped by Pantone and Vogue as a hot trend for SS19, we took absolutely no action whatsoever. We tend to deal in ‘red’ and ‘not red’. However, when it became apparent a similar shade of scarlett was to be used on an affordable feature-packed smartphone, the opportunity to beat the fashion curve for the first time in our godforsaken miserable lives was too good to pass up. The NUU Mobile G3 (£199) has also been richly furnished with Android 8.0, an octa-core processor, 4K video support, NFC for Google Pay, facial ID and 3D fingerprint security, 13MP + 5MP rear dual cameras, and 64GB of memory.