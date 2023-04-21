Nike’s latest Motiva running sneaker is about comfort and ease

Nike has introduced a new lineup of sneakers designed for comfort and ease. The Nike Motiva lineup is the latest in the company’s running sneaker collection, designed to motivate you to keep going.

Nike Motiva shoes feature an exaggerated rocker that helps provide a smooth transition as you move forward. This rocker helps ease your foot to the ground after heel impact.

It then allows you to roll your foot along to push back off as you begin your next step. The new sneakers offer full-length cushion 3.0 foam in the midsole for a softer impact each time your foot hits the ground. In addition, ComfortGroove bumps on the outsole have been added to make the underfoot experience smoother and provide compressing where and when you need it.

Another feature of the Nike Motiva is the soft foam waterfall collar that hugs the ankle and heel. There’s also an internal half-bootie that assists with taking the shoe on and off.

Hours of testing

When designing the new product, Nike spoke with more than 1,000 women around the globe to better understand their needs. They also took into account changing preferences. Instead of a narrow shoe, testers want something broader. The result: Nike Motiva delivers a widened forefoot, arch, and toe.

According to Dr. Emily Farina, Principal Researcher in the Nike Sport Research Lab: “In designing Motiva, we really went after removing distractions, addressing the discomfort that can go along with how you feel both during and after an activity. The result is a shoe that can help reduce disruptions in your stride to make moving feel smoother — and, we hope, help you want to come back for more.”

The company plans to introduce Nike Motiva in May at $125/£100. They’ll be available for men and women in many tonal and vibrant colors.

