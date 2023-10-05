So you’ve swapped every lamp and light bulb in the house for new app- and voice-controlled smart lights – but when the holidays roll around, your Christmas tree gets left out? That’s not very festive of you. Make up for it by treating your tree to a set of Nanoleaf’s Smart Holiday String Lights, which promise more merriment than the North Pole on December 24th.

Every set of Smart Holiday String Lights (£120 from shop.nanoleaf.me) has 250 individually addressable RGB LEDs, with over 16 million colours each. A quick trip to the Nanoleaf app lets you get creative with custom gradients, or pick from a handful of animated presets that’ll be much more engaging than the basic flashing and fading most Christmas lights can manage.

Think “Candy cane”, “Winter Wonderland” and “Sugar Plum Fairy”, with your choice of animations and brightness. There’s even “Crackling Fireplace” mode – which sounds much safer than actually lightning a fire near a very flammable spruce or fir. A built-in music visualiser can flash in time with your holiday playlists, too.

They’re also water resistant for outdoor use, so the festive fun doesn’t only have to stay inside the house.

The Smart Holiday String Lights are Matter-compatible, support voice control, and play nicely with Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home devices. A schedules mode lets you turn them on an off automatically.

Naturally it plays nicely with Nanoleaf’s existing kit, including the Nanoleaf 4D screen mirroring kit for your TV. Switch on Sync+ and it’ll match colours to the onscreen action in real-time. The only way to get more immersed in your holiday movies would be to swap your sofa for a sleigh.

The Smart Holiday String Lights are on sale right now, directly from the Nanoleaf website, so there’s plenty of time to get your order in before the holiday season.

Tom Morgan-Freelander Deputy Editor About A tech addict from about the age of three (seriously, he's got the VHS tapes to prove it), Tom's been writing about gadgets, games and everything in between for the past decade, with a slight diversion into the world of automotive in between. As Deputy Editor, Tom keeps the website ticking along, jam-packed with the hottest gadget news and reviews. When he's not on the road attending launch events, you can usually find him scouring the web for the latest news, to feed Stuff readers' insatiable appetite for tech. Areas of expertise Smartphones/tablets/computing, cameras, home cinema, automotive, virtual reality, gaming