More affordable Redmi Pad SE pegged as tablet for students

While the top Android tablets seem to get most of the attention, it’s worth looking down the other end of the market. The new Redmi Pad SE is teeing itself up as the perfect tablet for students, thanks to the features it offers for a price tag less than £200. It’s an 11-inch slate with a FHD+ display, offering heaps of functionality that’ll give you plenty of bang for your buck.

Right on the front of this budget tablet is the 1920×1200 11-inch FHD+ display. It offers a 16:10 display ratio that’s perfect for watching content, and a 1500:1 contrast ratio that’ll deliver excellent levels of detail. The Redmi Pad SE can display up to 16.7 million colours, offering you a picture that’s true to life. It’s suited for both indoor and outdoor viewing, thanks to 400 nits of brightness that’ll keep the screen shining gladly. Plus, it packs an adaptive 90Hz refresh rate that switches based on what you’re doing.

Powering the Redmi Pad SE, you’ll find the Snapdragon 680 chipset. It’s a processor from last year that might not pack the most power, but it’s a reliable option that’ll keep you going on a daily basis. Oppo’s debut Pad Air used the same chip, which we commended in our three-star review. Alongside this processor, there’s an 8000mAh battery that’ll keep you juiced up across multiple days.

There’s an 8MP snapper on the rear, ideal for taking quick pics of notes after class. It can also record up to 1080p video, for whatever you need to capture. Round front, there’s also a 5MP selfie camera. On top of all this, you’ll find an updated Reading Mode that adapts your screen colour, blue-light, and refresh rare for a more natural reading experience. The Redmi Pad SE also supports Dolby Atmos audio, and hi-res audio through the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Fancy a new tablet with a budget price tag? The Xiaomi Pad SE is available to order from £179. It’s available in three trendy colours: Lavender Purple, Graphite Gray, and Mint Green. You can also opt for three different specs, depending on the power you need. There are 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB variants you can pick from.