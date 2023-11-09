Meze Audio’s latest cans pack exceptional audio into an art deco design

While there are plenty of top headphones to pick from, Meze Audio shines bright with exceptional quality cans. While first focusing on budget audio, the brand turned its attention to high-end sound with the first-gen Empyrean headphones in 2018. They were praised for fantastic audio quality, but left some to be desired for the price tag. Enter the Empyrean II headphones to follow them up, checking the boxes of what the first-gen didn’t quite live up to.

Meze Audio’s Empyrean II headphones come with a stunning art deco design. The frame on these cans features a sleek matte black finish with silver accents, and a redesigned aluminium grille on the back of each cup. Inspired by art deco aesthetics from the past, these high-end headphones blend in more modern tweaks for a stunning device.

And they feel just as good when you’re wearing them. You can pick from multiple ear pads in the box for the best fit, which are made from a mix of leather and Alcantara for extra comfort. They’re lightweight and structured to minimise weight and pressure on your head.

With these second-gen headphones, Meze Audio improved the Isodynamic Hybrid Array drivers inside. This should result in a more neutral sound signature, that’s more accurate and more responsive. You’ll still get low distortion and a frequency response of 4 to 110,000Hz.

Looking to nab this high-end set of cans? Meze Audio’s Empyrean II headphones are available from $2999/£2749. You can order them directly from the brand and from other retailers.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home