Majority’s biodegradable wireless earbuds make audio green

The environment is an increasingly concerning topic for many, so we’re starting to see new products crop up. Majority’s latest wireless earbuds are eco-friendly with a standout feature – they’re biodegradable. That’s right, a set of in-ear cans that are compostable when you’re done. Plus, they’ve got great sound with a superb battery life.

How can a set of earbuds be biodegradable? Well, Majority uses compostable plastic for the case and the exterior of the Tru Bio earbuds. And then on the inside, the brand uses bio-cellulose drivers. It’s rather impressive stuff. When the buds reach the end of their life, they’re easily recyclable without any environmental damage.

And that’s not just where the innards impress – they promise stellar sound as well. These 13mm drivers deliver a balanced sound with deep bass and clear highs. And thanks to Bluetooth 5.3, listeners can benefit from low latency while listening. On top of all this, Majority promises 7.5 hours of listening time, with a total of 30 hours including the case. Plus, they can juice up in just 30 minutes.

Weighing in at just 43g, the Majority Tru Bio earbuds are easy enough to take on the go. You’ll find touch buttons on each bud, built-in mics, and an IPX7 water and sweat resistance rating. These biodegradable buds caught your ear? Majority’s Tru Bio earbuds are available to order now for £35.