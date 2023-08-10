Limited Edition G-Shock Mudmaster GWG-2000CR features a cracked mud camo design

Hot on the heels of the new Mudmaster launched earlier this month, G-Shock has launched a limited edition version with unique cracked mud and distressed camouflage design.

This new design makes the already-rugged watch look even more rugged (somehow). I can see this being a big hit with people that spend a lot of time outdoors.

The Mudmaster is one of the best G-Shock watches around, with a shock-resistant construction designed to withstand all the mud, water, and sand your adventures can throw at it.

This new generation of Mudmaster offers a more comfortable fit than the previous generation thanks to a reduction in size. The compact design is made possible by the forged carbon bezel, ‘Carbon Core Guard’ case structure, and mud-resist buttons combined with stainless steel pipes and silicone buffers.

The GWG-2000CR sets itself apart with a dial, bezel, and band that feature a bold cracked pattern inspired by the demanding ground it helps you cover.

The case is ion-plated in black, then laser engraved and subjected to an ageing process designed to look like mud-crack formations. The cracked pattern on the band is achieved with all-over printing and heat treatment to create a textured surface with extra depth.

Finely powdered carbon fibre is kneaded into resin, then heat-pressed to mould a Mudmaster bezel that is more complex and intricate, yet even stronger than before.

The dial features large numbered indexes, extra-thick arrow-shaped hands, double LED lights, and sapphire crystal to ensure high visibility in the toughest environments.

While inside, the Mudmaster is a triple sensor array that keeps you updated with direction, altitude, barometric pressure, and temperature readings.

The G-Shock GWG-2000CR is available now from the G-Shock website, priced at £749 (US price TBD).

