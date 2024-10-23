LG’s VX washing machines use AI to keep your clothes cleaner for longer

Right now pretty much everything with a plug promises to use artificial intelligence to improve our lives in one way or another, but some forms of AI are easier to appreciate. LG is using the tech inside its latest VX washing machine line to keep your clothes in good nick – and as someone that’s ruined more than his fair share of shirts with questionable wash cycles, this is one Skynet future I can get behind.

LG’s AI Wash is a few generations old by this point, but this year’s VX700 and VX900 – which are now on sale in the UK after launching in other markets earlier in 2024 – promise to reduce fabric damage by 12% compared to a conventional wash cycle. Sensors in the drum measure the weight and sensitivity of the fabrics, then AI adjusts the wash pattern based on over 20,000 different materials; the direct drive motor changes the drum rotation on the fly, using a softer touch when washing delicates compared to denim jeans.

The firm’s engineers have also worked out how to adjust the spin cycle to lower the amount of friction your clothes go through every wash, which has helped lower the amount of ocean-bound microplastics created every time you empty your washing basket by a considerable 60%. a 39 minute TurboWash mode is about as nippy as it gets for a full cycle, too.

The VX900 is Europe’s first A-55% rated washer, meaning nothing else can touch it for energy efficiency. Samsung announced it has one due imminently, but LG has beaten its domestic rival to market here. LG’s model is kind to your wallet, too: an EZdispense system should save £15 on detergent use for every 100 washes.

Both new LG VX machines both have modern, minimal fronts with LCD screens built into the main dial. They’re coming in Matte Black, Silver and White colours. Both are packing Wi-Fi, so you can control ’em directly through LG’s ThinQ smart home app. It’ll flag useful preventative maintenance to keep the machine spinning for longer, or put you in touch with a service centre if needed.

The new LG VX models are on sale now, from all the usual appliance retailers, including Currys, John Lewis and Marks Electrical. Prices kick off from £830.