Lego Technic Peugeot 9X8 is ready for lights out at Le Mans

With less than two months to go until Le Mans, there’s not long to wait until a new chapter gets written in the endurance racing history books. And what better way to mark the occasion than a fiendishly complicated Lego set? The Lego Technic Peugeot 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar (£170 from lego.com) is a 1775-piece mouthful of a model, co-developed by Lego and Peugeot Sport’s design teams to be as accurate as possible to the real thing.

The Technics 9X8 is a 1:10 scale replica of the unusual hybrid racer, which foregoes a rear wing in favour of ground effect generated by an aerodynamic under-body. It’s presented in race-accurate Team Peugeot TotalEnergies livery, and comes in at 50cm long, 13cm high and 22cm wide once fully built.

Aside from the distinctive chassis shape, eagle-eyed gearheads will spot the unique doors and light elements at the front, which glow in the dark to mimic Peugeot Sport’s lime green company colours. The 7-speed transmission has been copied in Lego scale, as has the V6 petrol engine, suspension system and hybrid powertrain.

“Peugeot, Peugeot Sport and the Lego teams had numerous meetings about the development of the suspension and hybrid systems that cannot be replicated from photos,” Peugeot Sport technical director Olivier Jansonnie explained of the design process. “It took one year to fully develop the project with the technical and design teams, allowing us to directly transpose the technical details of the PEUGEOT 9X8 to the LEGO Technic model.”

The Lego Peugeot 9X8 goes on sale from the 1st of May, directly from Lego stores and the Lego website, as well as through Peugeot car dealers. That means you’ve got a reasonable chance of finishing it in time for lights out at Le Mans on the 10th of June.