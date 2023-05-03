JBL Boombox 3 and Charge 5 now come with Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth

Two of JBL’s most popular audio products have been upgraded with Wi-Fi connectivity. The portable JBL Boombox 3 Wi-Fi and JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi speakers still work with Bluetooth but now also support new Wi-Fi capabilities.

The speakers self-tune to maximize connectivity and automatically detect when you’re in a new environment. By doing so, the sound is optimized whether you’re indoors or outside.

Each speaker supports Apple AirPlay 2, Alexa multiroom, and Chromecast over Wi-Fi, allowing you to connect to your favorite music service. In addition, the JBL Boombox 3 offers 24 hours of playback between charges, while the JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi provides 20 hours.

The Boombox 3 Wi-Fi is also the first JBL portable speaker with Dolby Atmos. By doing so, it provides a more spatial and immersive sound experience. Both speaker casings are now made from 90% post-consumer recycled plastic, and the grille is made from 100% recycled fabric.

JBL Boombox 3 and JBL Charge 5: great features

The JBL Boombox 3 Wi-Fi includes a three-way speaker system that consists of a subwoofer, two mid-range drivers, and two tweeters. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and provides HD audio performance with 24bit/96kHz playback over Wi-Fi.

The JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi has a long excursion driver and a separate tweeter with two passive bass radiators. It also supports Wi-Fi 6 and HD audio performance with 24bit/96kHz playback over Wi-Fi.

Both speakers include Bluetooth 5.3 (LE Audio Ready), IP67 water and dustproof rating, and more.

JBL launched the Bluetooth-only JBL Boombox 3 ($450/£450) in September. It’s the successor of the aptly named JBL Boombox 2. The JBL Charge 5 ($140/£141) launched in April 2021. Both feature improved specs over their predecessors. These include better battery life, a more powerful sound system, and a more durable design.

The JBL Boombox 3 Wi-Fi and JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi are launching later this month in the United Kingdom and Ireland for £230 and £550, respectively. You’ll be able to buy them them on uk.JBL.com.

