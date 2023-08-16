Hamilton’s Khaki Field Titanium watch just got a serious upgrade

Hamilton’s much-loved Khaki Field watch is one of the best watches you can get around the $1000/£1000 mark, and now the iconic military-inspired model in titanium is more versatile than ever.

The Khaki Field Titanium is available in two new designs – matte black and brushed titanium, with each colour offered in two sizes.

Best Casio G-Shock watch: eye-catching classics and feature-packed fitness trackers

What’s even more exciting is that both of these models include a matching titanium bracelet – a first for the Titanium range.

Titanium, of course, is known for being as strong as steel but weighing much less, so these watches could be perfect if you’re looking for something lightweight that can take a beating.

In the press release Hamilton called this an ‘adventure-ready model’ and I can absolutely see someone strapping one of these on their wrist before a weekend away camping or backpacking.

Hamilton began producing these trusted timepieces for military forces in the early 20th century, and the brand has maintained the same rugged ethos of those timeless field watches to this day.

The Khaki Field Titanium is available in two colours. You can choose between a matte black PVD-coated titanium case and bracelet for a sleek, stealthy, monochromatic look, or a brushed titanium case and bracelet for a more classic, timeless aesthetic.

The matte black PVD model features a matching black dial with contrasting orange highlights, while the brushed titanium model has a blue dial.

Each style features Super-LumiNova coating on hands, indexes, and numerals, for clear time-telling at any time, day or night.

Each model is also available in both 38mm and 42mm case sizes, which covers most wrist sizes.

The new Khaki Field Titanium is available to buy now price from Hamilton US and Hamilton UK, priced from $1145 / £1045.