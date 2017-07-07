This wallet clutches your cash in its hidden depths

Everyone loves to splash the cash sometimes, but there’s no bigger buzz kill than getting your new wallet nicked after the ninth round of glitter bombs. That’s why the Hide & Seek wallet (£70) from Bellroy is such a winner: essentially the Narnian wardrobe of wallets, it packs a hidden flap for securely concealing your big dollar bills - not to mention secret slots for a clutch of cards, keeping all of your essentials under wraps until it’s your turn to hit the bar. And, with a slick leather finish, you’re guaranteed to look good while you make it rain.