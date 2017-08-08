Tile’s Sport and Style respond when you call them

When you’ve lost your keys, somebody asking where you saw them last is about as helpful as a spoon in a sword fight. But with Tile’s new Style (pictured) and Sport trackers (£30 each, £50 for two) you can use voice commands to ask Alexa or Google Assistant to ring them, revealing exactly where you saw them last - even if they’re underwater. If they’re outside of Bluetooth range - which has been doubled to 200m - it’ll show you their last known location, and the redesigned proximity meter will let you know if you’re getting hotter or colder in your search. They work the other way too, so if you’ve got your Tile but can’t find your phone, you can make it ring.