This Swiss Army Knife is made from recycled Nespresso capsules

Stopping for a coffee on a 10-hour trek used to mean unsheathing your flask and whipping out a set of cups. No longer: with this Pioneer Nespresso Livanto (£49) knife you’ll have coffee in your pocket all day long. OK, so you won’t be able to drink it - but your caffeine drop will surely be sated by the comfort of knowing that your 7-function Swiss Army Knife is made from the same pesky capsules you chucked away after your last Nespresso binge. A limited edition for 2017, the Livanto is clad in brown-gold aluminium as a nod to its pod heritage, though there’s no bean aroma to go with it, sadly.