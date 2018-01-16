This stylish clock is all about light and shade

We may be living in the age of clocks that prove just as useful as news reporters, DJs and occasional philosophers, but there’s something to be said for minimalism. Dusk, a new clock that’s currently smashing its funding target over on Kickstarter, has just the one trick up its sleeve, but what a slick trick it is. When you wake up, the 12-hour clock face background appears as a clear white, reflecting the time of day. As the hours pass, the slate gets gradually darker, and by the time midnight chimes it will be completely black. Wake up to grey, and you know you’re late for work again. Pre-order one now for €60.