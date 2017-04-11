Smoovie miniRIG is a modular smartphone gimbal for life

Steady as they are, gimbals rarely do it all. What the world needs is an easy introduction to stabilised smartphone rigs, with expandability to last a lifetime. Smoovie’s miniRIG, just launched on Kickstarter, could be just such a gimbal: equipped with a USB ring light and separate microphone as standard, an adjustable magnetic element means it’ll keep your mobile footage steady, whether you’re aiming for a quick flick or a moody slow pan. A wireless trigger and in-built tripod add versatility, while the modular option to add better mics, lights and more make this more than a one-trick balance stick.