Smeg teams up with Dolce & Gabbana for another fashion splash in the kitchen

Smeg is determined to remind everyone of two things. One, that it’s italian and two, it possesses tenfold more fashion prowess than any of those other boring white goods manufacturers. Especially since its kitchen stars just got blasted with a huge D&G style gun. There are two new designs for the Victoria range cookers and extractor hood, plus the iconic FAB28 fridge. The first design is made up of shades of blue and pearl white with a ceramic pottery motif depicting Southern Italy’s hotspots, such as Mount Etna. Then there’s the ‘Divina Cucina’ collection as pictured, which has unquestionably the best name, and is adorned with lemons and red cherries. They’ll be available later this year from Smeg’s flagship store in London should you wish to make your fridge fit for the catwalk.