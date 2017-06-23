RhinoWolf is a modular tentopede of camping cleverness

Bundling the car boot full of kit is a staple part of the camping weekend. Thing is, when you’re not going solo space can soon run short. RhinoWolf (from US$169, Indiegogo) aims to cut the clutter with an all-in-one shelter solution: weighing a pack-friendly 2.5KG, its quick-pitch tent has a sleeping bag and air mattress built-in for easy lugging. Smarter still, if your mates have got a few you’ll be able to attach them together to create a glorious group tent tunnel through which to clamber on your Glasto weekend. Its Nylon ripstop shell should keep you and your pals dry, too.