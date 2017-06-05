This pocketable puck will track all of your stuff

When you’re a burgeoning gadget hoarder with too much tech to handle, misplaced gear is an all too common occurrence. Bung one of these Bluetooth discs onto your dearest bit of kit and you’ll never lose it again. According to Trackr, the Pixel (US$24.99) is the lightest tracker around - and, at 5.6mm slim, that’s not hard to believe. It’s also mighty impressive, given that the plastic puck is one clever locator: if you’re out of its local range, Trackr’s network will ping location data to the owner when another user passes near it. Besides a louder ring and a longer range over the previous iteration, it also packs an LED light - perfect for midnight scavenging.