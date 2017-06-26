Nike’s Tiempo Legend 7 is a lightweight boot for kicking balls

Still scuffing the turf with your trusty 2002 treads? If kicking’s your thing then it might be high time to upgrade. Nike’s new lace-ups are packed with strangely named tech that makes them a gift for footballing sorts. More than a fifth lighter than the previous edition, the Tiempo Legend 7 (out July 10) is fitted with Fit-Mesh - a woven lining that grips your foot tighter with pressure, taking the strain off the leather - while adjustable Flywire cables run through the shoe itself. That lining also means there’s less stitching in the key areas, with a seamless toe zone for unobstructed striking. Goal!