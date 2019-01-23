Nike’s latest Epic React runner is inspired by 90s video games

Sneakerheads and pavement pounders among the Stuff readership will doubtless remember last year’s Epic React Flyknit from Nike, which featured new reactive foam technology to cushion runners’ feet, conserve energy and lessen the chances of picking up an injury. The silhouette is returning for 2019 in the Epic React Flyknit 2, which rocks a bold new look inspired by “the vibrant tones of the ‘90s tech world”: the soles are hyper pink-to-white. There’s the “8-bit” colourway, with a dark grey upper, available to Nikeplus members only now, while the “Pixel” features a white upper and will be on general sale from 31st January. Both are priced at £129.95.