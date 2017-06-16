Microsoft Modern Keyboard puts Fingerprint ID front and centre

With the Surface range, Microsoft has proved it has the soft of industrial design chops traditionally associated with its great rival Apple – and the new Modern Keyboard (US$129.99, “coming soon”) continues in this rich vein. A sleek, desirable slab of aluminium described by its makers as “virtually indestructible”, the Modern Keyboard uses Bluetooth 4.0 to pair with Windows 10, Android and macOS machines up to 15m away, and features a battery giving up to two months of use per charge. There’s also a Fingerprint ID reader concealed in the Windows key, which can be used to log into Windows PCs or websites using Windows Hello.