JLab’s clip-on speakers transform your favourite frames into smart glasses for £50

Smart glasses might add tech to your face, but what if you’re fond of your current frames? Don’t ditch those long-serving sunnies: add JLab’s attachments to the arms for a wireless audio upgrade. Equipped with simple clips which hook onto the temples of your specs, the JBuds Frames should fit wayfarers and aviators alike. Each add-on harbours a 16mm speaker driver that – working together via Bluetooth – promises to deliver solid audio with optional bass boost. An open-ear design means you’ll hear every compliment from passersby, while call controls and built-in mics make it easy to field enquiries from style scouts. Endurance isn’t an issue either, with an eight-hour play time plus IPX4 waterproofing to see you through summer showers. When it’s time to change your goggles? Simply swap the JBuds over to your new eyewear. And at £50 a pair, they shouldn’t leave you squinting at an empty bank account.