iMate is an all-in-one charging solution for your Apple kit

You’ve got a backpack full to the brim with Apple kit, and while the mere sight of it would have Jony Ive doing cartwheels down the street, you’re faced with a - in the grand scheme of things totally insignificant but nevertheless quite annoying - problem: charging them all at once is socket-devouring carnage. Not with iMate it’s not. Before you ask, no, Apple hasn’t just launched its first robotic drinking buddy. iMate is in fact a third-party charging and syncing station that’ll simultaneously welcome your iPad, iPhone, Macbook, Apple Watch, and a host of other gadgets. You can plug in six devices at once, with two USB (2.0 and 3.0) ports, two USB-C Power Delivery (PD) ports, an HDMI port and a certified Apple Watch charger up for grabs, as well as an SD card reader. It’s an impressively small device, too, making it a great travel companion. Pre-order now for $99.