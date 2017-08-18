Get your coffee just right with Roest

If you add up everything you’ve spent on takeaway coffee in your lifetime you’ve probably got enough to set up your own coffee farm, but it’s very difficult to find space for one of those on the kitchen worktop. Get yourself one of Roest’s Sample Roasters (€5000) and you can at least prepare the beans yourself, using its suite of sensors and a connected iPad to tweak the toasting exactly to your liking. You can set up individual roasting profiles for different blends, with a small roast only taking about three minutes. Just add a paper cup with your name misspelled on it and you’ve got the authentic coffee shop experience.