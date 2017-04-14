Gerber’s centred driver helps you get a screw on

Multitools are fab and it should be a UN directive that every living thing should have one on their belt in a Cordura sheath. But one flaw of the classic flip-flop plier-hiding design has been that it forces the other tools to fold out into a non-centred position, from where it’s a bit awkward to do something like screw in a screw. Notice “has been”? Gerber’s nailed it, by putting the magnetic bit driver on an offset leg. Doesn’t seem like it should have taken this long to sort out, does it? The Gerber Centre-Drive is £125 of straight-screwing handyness, and it’s available now.