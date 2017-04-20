G-Drive's USB-C hard drive is the Saturn V of external drives

Cables! Nobody likes them, but until someone invents a universal microwave format that transfers power, data and dangerous levels of radiation, we’re stuck using the blighters. At least USB-C can support power delivery and data transfer contemporaneously - which is exactly what you’ll find on the G-Drive USB-C external drive. Available in 4, 8 and 10TB capacities, plug it into your MacBook’s USB-C slot and you’ll get both storage space and juice, routed from the plug via the drive. Transfer speeds of 195MB/s aren’t mind-blowing, but you can’t have everything. There’s no word on UK pricing yet, but it’ll cost you US$200 for the 4TB model from the US.