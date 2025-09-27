WIN iRobot Roomba Plus 505 & Roomba Max 705 robot vacuums! 

Thanks to this month’s competition you can win yourself iRobot Roomba Plus 505 and Roomba Max 705 robot vacuums (£699 each), as well as a Tenways CGO009 Smart City E-bike (£1999), Synca Circ Plus massage chair (£2499.99), Netgear Orbi 870 Mesh WiFi 7 3-Pack (£1199.99), Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G mobile router (£899.99), Astell&Kern Kann Ultra audio player (£1599) and Skylight Calendar Max (£550), together worth a massive £10146!

Want a clean home with none of the effort? Welcome to the club! Thanks to the two iRobot models we have up for grabs, the Roomba Plus 505 (worth £699) and the Roomba Max 705 (worth £699), the lucky winner will be well on their way to autonomous cleaning.

The RoombaPlus 505 combo robot offers powerful vacuuming and deep-scrub mopping, making it ideal for the ground floor of your home. The AutoWash Dock offers 75 days of auto-emptying, 4 weeks of mopping and pad washing and heated pad drying.

The sleek-looking Roomba 705 would be a perfect robot vacuum for the upstairs of your home. It offers advanced vacuuming power with dual rubber brushes that banish all debris, including pet hair. The self-emptying dock ensures 75 days of hands-free cleaning, too.

See irobot.co.uk for more details

How to enter

Ready to scoop a bundle of tech so good you’ll be the envy of every geek in town? Grab your chance of winning our biggest ever prize by heading here and answering this question:

How many products make up our huge prize bundle?

A…5

B…8

C…12

Terms & Conditions

1 Open to UK mainland residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 31 Oct 2025. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.