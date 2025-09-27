WIN iRobot Roomba Plus 505 & Roomba Max 705 robot vacuums!
This month’s competition gives you the chance to win a massive bundle of tech, worth over 10K, including two fantastic Roomba robot vacs
Thanks to this month’s competition you can win yourself iRobot Roomba Plus 505 and Roomba Max 705 robot vacuums (£699 each), as well as a Tenways CGO009 Smart City E-bike (£1999), Synca Circ Plus massage chair (£2499.99), Netgear Orbi 870 Mesh WiFi 7 3-Pack (£1199.99), Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G mobile router (£899.99), Astell&Kern Kann Ultra audio player (£1599) and Skylight Calendar Max (£550), together worth a massive £10146!
Want a clean home with none of the effort? Welcome to the club! Thanks to the two iRobot models we have up for grabs, the Roomba Plus 505 (worth £699) and the Roomba Max 705 (worth £699), the lucky winner will be well on their way to autonomous cleaning.
The RoombaPlus 505 combo robot offers powerful vacuuming and deep-scrub mopping, making it ideal for the ground floor of your home. The AutoWash Dock offers 75 days of auto-emptying, 4 weeks of mopping and pad washing and heated pad drying.
The sleek-looking Roomba 705 would be a perfect robot vacuum for the upstairs of your home. It offers advanced vacuuming power with dual rubber brushes that banish all debris, including pet hair. The self-emptying dock ensures 75 days of hands-free cleaning, too.
See irobot.co.uk for more details
How to enter
Ready to scoop a bundle of tech so good you’ll be the envy of every geek in town? Grab your chance of winning our biggest ever prize by heading here and answering this question:
How many products make up our huge prize bundle?
A…5
B…8
C…12
Terms & Conditions
1 Open to UK mainland residents aged 18 or over. 2 Entries close 11.59pm, 31 Oct 2025. 3 Prizes are as stated. 4 Prizes are non-transferable. 5 Only one entry per person. Full Ts & Cs: kelsey.co.uk/competition-terms-conditions/Promoter: Kelsey Publishing Ltd, The Granary, Downs Court, Yalding Hill, Yalding, Maidstone, Kent ME18 6AL.