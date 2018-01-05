Fans of Snapchat Spectacles will want to grab a pair of ACE Eyewear

It’s fair to say that Snapchat’s Spectacles didn’t exactly take the world by storm. The social media-friendly sunnies were quirky fun, but alas, a society where people can share every waking moment of their lives to their profiles without having to reach for a smartphone is yet to materialise. At least, that’s we thought. Unperturbed by Spectacle-gate, Acton - best known for its electric skateboards - is having another crack at futuristic shades. With ACE Eyewear, you can livestream, shoot 8MP photos and up to 40 minutes of HD footage with the 120 degree wide-angle lens, which can then be shared on the fly to Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Multi-platform wobbly festival videos - that’s more like it. Pre-orders ($99) are limited to the US at the moment, but if the glasses are a hit we could see them cross the pond soon.