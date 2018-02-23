The Dock is a charger that wants to cut clutter and also ensure you know where your keys are

Do your eyes glaze over when each new, sleek, minimal charger arrives? Do you own loads of kit and wonder how tiny charging mats could possibly cope with your pile of kit? If so, check out Dock ($150). Looking like a biscuit tin designed by Jony Ive, this metal-and-leather contraption is described as a “catch-all, charge-all solution”. And that’s apt, given its two USB sockets, smartwatch charger with stand mode, and wireless charging pad that doubles as a power bank. But there’s also a drawer for stashing important stuff away from prying eyes, and a handy area to dump knick-knacks, such as your keys, wallet, and pile of tiny dongles. Still, at least now you won’t need so many spares, given that you won’t keep losing the things.