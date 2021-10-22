Decoded’s Re_Coded accessories wrap your Apple devices in recycled Nike scraps

Keen for greener tech protection? You could cut up a pair of worn-out kicks and craft them into a tatty wrapper. Or you could let Decoded do it for you. At least 20% of each accessory in its new Re_Coded collection is comprised of Nike Grind – a material made up of manufacturing scraps, unsold shoes and recycled footwear. Available in a quartet of three-tone finishes, the range includes eco-conscious cases to wrap your MacBook (£78) and your iPhone 12 or 13 (£43, but not if it's a Mini). Pair it with a matching MagSafe wallet (£35) for more sustainable money storage – or coordinate your kit with a similarly skinned Wireless Charging Puck (£35). Which even the keenest seamstress couldn’t produce from your smelly old sneakers.