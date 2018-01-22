Bring fanboyism to your feet with Nike’s PlayStation-inspired PG2 trainers

Collaborations are nothing new in the world of sneakers, but we didn’t expect have the week kicked off (no pun) with news of PlayStation-themed Nike trainers. The PG2s are NBA star (and avid gamer, so we’re told) Paul George’s latest signature shoe, and they’re covered in nods to Sony’s famous brand. The most eye-catching detail is the PS logo at the top of the left shoe’s tongue, which is battery-operated and lights up when you press a power button located inside. You’ll even feel a DualShock-aping pulse when you turn it on. George’s own logo can be found on the other shoe. The lace locks adopt the same colour scheme - green, pink, blue and red - as the buttons on a PlayStation controller, while the barcode on the back of the right sneaker can be redeemed to unlock a Paul George dynamic theme on the PS4. As you’d expect, the PG2 ($110) is a limited edition model, so we reckon getting hold of a pair will be trickier than a Dark Souls boss fight.