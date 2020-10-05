Belkin’s latest wireless charging stand is also a Bluetooth speaker

It wasn’t so long ago that wireless chargers only had to be wireless chargers to impress us, but it appears that that’s no longer good enough. The catchily titled Belkin Boost Charge Wireless Charging Stand + Speaker, as you may have already guessed, is a 10W charging stand for your phone that also has a built-in speaker. So if your phone is close to conking towards the end of a podcast, you can finish it off and give the audio a little boost in the process. The stand also has a microphone, so you can do hands-free video calls while charging, and your phone can be docked in either portrait or landscape. Pick one up now for £60.